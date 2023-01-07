West Wales’ health care staff have been celebrated at a new awards event.

Hywel Dda University Health Board held the Hywel’s Applause event on December 7 to celebrate staff in the health board which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Staff were nominated by their colleagues for a range of categories and shortlisted by independent staff panels.

The award winners were:

Overseas Liaison Nurses won the Living our Values Award for their commitment to embedding the health board’s organisational values at every level.

Karen Shearsmith-Farthing, an occupational therapy dementia lead, won Best Use of Language Award for a Welsh version of the ‘journey through dementia’ programme.

Dr Savita Shanbhag, a GP cancer lead, won Innovating and Inspiring Practice Award for her development and pilot of LUMEN, a nurse-led phone screening service for lung cancer symptom assessment.

Community nurse Joanne Phillips, and Susan Griffiths, a senior physiotherapy manager, won the Supportive Colleague Award for always being there to help and support colleagues.

MORE NEWS:

Jasmine Raymond, a nurse from Withybush Hospital, won the Patient’s Voice Award for being welcoming and ensuring families were coping whilst their loved ones were in her care.

Amelia Davies, a community child health nurse at Pennar Flying Start won the Rising Star Award for empowering and building the confidence of the families she supports.

Heledd Lloyd, Bronglais Hospital volunteer, won the Volunteer of the Year Award for her role as a befriender, supporting the outpatients department and mentoring new volunteers.

Jo Rudd, a health visiting assistant practitioner at Prince Philip Hospital and Lynsey Ponsonby Lewes, assistant practitioner at the Paediatric Ambulatory Care Unit were both winners of the Unsung Hero Award for the positive impact on health visitors from an evidence-based approach and for being a shining example of understanding pressures and encouraging others respectively.

Augusta Stafford-Umughele, workforce culture diversity and inclusion manager won the Diversity and Inclusion Award for working tirelessly to try and resolve issues for many employees across the health board.

Leony Davies, a health intervention lead in occupational therapy, won the Well-being Award for her work creating and driving the Well-being Champion Network.

Buddug Roberts, a nurse at Withybush Hospital, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 50 years of service to the patients and health board.

Steve Moore, the health board’s chief executive, said: “The people I work with every day in the health and care system are truly remarkable. I am incredibly proud of all the winners and finalists recognised in these awards for their contribution to supporting and delivering services to our local population.

“Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do.”