The next stage in improving facilities for pupils at Portfield School will be decided by Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet’s first meeting of 2023.

The submission of the Outline Business Case for plans to improve the condition of school buildings and increase capacity at the school for children and young people with complex needs is recommended for approval by senior councillors on Monday, January 9.

The case for Portfield School was considered by the Sustainable Communities for Learning Strategic Programme Board in December and the current estimated cost of the project is £30,307,000.

The estimated project costs includes the cost of achieving Net Zero Carbon.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s contribution towards the project is £6,651,293 as a result of a 75 per cent Welsh government intervention rate on all special school related projects.

It is noted that the programme could result in a £3million funding shortfall that will potentially be mitigated by design efficiencies, value engineering, reinstated Welsh Government funding or prudential borrowing.

Cabinet will meet at 10am on Monday, January 9, and the meeting will be webcast.