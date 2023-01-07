The constituency office of Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has been vandalised, with someone leaving a graffitied message saying ‘Tories Out’ on the window.

The vandalism on Hart’s office in Whitland took place at some time on the evening of Thursday, January 5.

The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire then posted a message in response to the incident.

Hart said: “Memo to the person who left this memento on my Whitland office window last night.

“1. The building isn’t owned by me so this is of as great an inconvenience to the owner and other occupiers as it is to the intended recipients.

“2. The staff who work there are not Conservative Party employees, but taxpayer-funded caseworkers.

“3. Banksy needn’t worry too much about the competition.

“4. You may want to brush up on the location of and effectiveness of CCTV.”