A Pembrokeshire trust fund has made its first donation of the year, handing over a cheque of £550 to the county’s dementia advisor from the Alzheimer’s Society.

The George Barrah Trust Fund made the donation on what would have been George’s 78th birthday, on Friday, January 6.

Representatives from the trust fund met with Heather Harrison, one of three dementia advisors across Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson from the George Barrah Trust Fund said: “The role of the Dementia Advisor is critical and they will come and see you at home or in your GP surgery to discuss your situation and the kind of support that is available now and in the future.

“A diagnosis of dementia should not mean an immediate end to your usual way of life, but many families will need specialist support to help adjust to the changes it can bring.

“Alzheimer’s Support provides a range of practical services to enhance life and promote independence for those living at home with dementia and for their family carers.

“They also have services to support family carers, They support people living with all types of dementia.

“George’s family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations to the George Barrah Trust Fund.”