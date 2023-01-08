Plans have been made to extend and alter a Pembrokeshire town hotel, which would include adding another six rooms to the establishment.

The proposals have been made to Pembrokeshire County Council to make improvements to the White Hart Hotel, located on Pembroke Street in Pembroke Dock.

Part of the improvements would see six bedrooms added to the already eight bedrooms available for use at the hotel.

The proposals, along with an ecological survey of the hotel, has been sent to County Hall in Haverfordwest for approval from the local authority.

Councillors from Pembroke Dock Town Council Planning Committee are to discuss whether they support or oppose the application at their meeting, to be held on Tuesday, January 10.