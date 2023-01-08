Haverfordwest County remain seventh in the JD Cymru Premier after a 3-1 defeat on the road at top-of-the-table The New Saints.

Newtown's goalless draw against second placed Connah's Quay Nomads ensured the Oswestrians extended their lead at the summit to 11 points and with one hand firmly on the league trophy for another year.

Jordan Davies fired into the side netting as the Bluebirds began brightly at Park Hall but the Saints soon found their feet with Adam Wilson fired over from the edge of the area.

TNS led after 15 minutes with Danny Redmond's threaded throughball releasing Ben Clark to slot home his ninth goal of an impressive campaign.

Action from TNS' victory over Haverfordwest County. Picture by Brian Jones.

Redmond also provided the cross for Ryan Brobbel to head home a second four minutes later as TNS doubled their lead.

The Saints continued to dominate with Danny Davies heading Brobbel's 24th minute corner over the bar before Brobbel rattled the post from distance six minutes later as the hosts sought a decisive third.

Goalkeeper Zac Jones was called into action to keep the Bluebirds at bay on 37 minutes after Dan Williams released Wilson whose swivelled effort failed to put the game to bed.

Jones was also in action early in the second-half to deny Jon Routledge with Ryan Astles going close following the resulting corner.

Remarkably the Bluebirds reduced the arrears on the hour when Ben Fawcett seized upon a moment or rare confusion in the home rearguard to prod home.

Adrian Cieslewicz curled wide of the net with 10 minutes to play before Declan McManus came off the bench to settle the outcome at the death.

TNS: Roberts, Astles, Routledge, Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, Williams, Clark (McManus 58), Smith (Baker 83), D Davies, Wilson (Cieslewicz 58). Subs: Simpson, Hudson, Warder, Dafydd.

HAVERFORDWEST: Z Jones, Richards (Dugan 87), Abbruzzese, Rees, Patten, Fawcett, H Jones, J Davies, Veale, Jenkins, Wilson (George 83). Subs: Idzi, L Davies, Humphreys, John.