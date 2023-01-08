Monkton Swifts were the star team of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League Division One this weekend, thrashing Fishguard Sports at home, scoring nine goals without reply.

Dylan Davies, Declan Carroll, Connor Hay and Ross Jones all scored to give the home side a 4-0 lead at half time, as they continued their impressive form in the second half.

Davies scored another two, including a penalty, to complete his hat-trick, as Caroll also earned his brace with a second strike. Paul Miller then got himself another brace, scoring two late goals to complete the rout.

This allowed Monkton Swifts to climb into third in the league table, and close in on Goodwick United in second, who were held at home in a 2-2 draw against Clarbeston Road.

A Rob Morgans penalty gave the visitors an unlikely lead going into the second half, a lead they doubled through Matthew Griffiths, before Scott Delaney halved the deficit for Goodwick United with less than ten minutes to go.

In dramatic style, Rhys Jones scored a 96th-minute equaliser for the home side to rescue a point for them.

Probably the most dramatic game of the weekend went to Neyland v St Clears, who fought out an eight-goal thriller at the Athletic Ground, which saw St Clears come from behind three times.

Neyland took the lead through teenager Fletcher Picton, before Nathan Evans equalised within a minute.

It wasn’t long before Max Bowman-Davies restored the lead for the home side, and St Clears equalised again through Dorian Davies to make the score 2-2 at half time.

Sean Hannon was next to put Neyland in the lead, before Jason Baxter equalised again for St Clears.

But it was Neyland who finished on top, as Aidan Rees scored and Picton completed his brace to wrap up the points for Neyland’s second win of the season.

Carew climbed to fifth in the league table with their 3-0 victory at home to Kilgetty. James Hinchliffe opened the scoring, as Jordan Richards gave the home team some breathing space going into half time.

Marcus Griffiths scored a late goal to seal the three points, as Carew now sit within two points of Monkton Swifts in third.

The only other goal saw a bottom-of-the-table clash between Pennar Robins and St Ishmaels.

Tish opened the scoring in the first half through captain Adam Kingsbeer, with the home side levelling things up in the second half as Jason Donohue equalised.

They both remain on eight points, the same as Neyland, with Tish sitting second from bottom ahead of basement club St Clears on three points.