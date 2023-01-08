Nearly 200 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest in the space of a month, according to the latest statistics from police.uk.

A total of 210 crimes were reported in the county town, which is a slight increase from the previous month which saw 204 crimes reported.

Of the 89 crimes reported, 98 of them were violent and sexual offences, making this the most common type of crime reported during the month.

There were also 21 counts of criminal damage and arson reported, as well as 19 public order offences and 17 burglary offences.

Other crimes reported during the month included shoplifting, possession of weapons and drug offences.

Out of the 89 crimes reported, 94 are classed as ‘under investigation,’ with 55 labelled as ‘unable to prosecute suspect’ and another 26 as ‘no suspect identified.’