People across Wales are being asked to curate their own epic trails across the country for 2023.

‘Wales, by Trails’ picks up from the success of Visit Wales’ five themed years to date - adventure, legends, sea, discovery, outdoors.

The campaign supports the strategic aim of spread, spend and seasonality by presenting Wales as a welcoming, inclusive destination open all year round.

Recent data shows people are seeking curated experiences that reconnect them, be that to heritage, culture, nature, community.

As well as Wales’ famous, iconic trails such as the Wales Coast Path, the theme encourages visitors to curate their own trips, which could include Wales’ UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Economy minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “This year is all about finding forgotten treasures, embracing journeys of the senses and making memories along pathways around attractions, activities, landscapes and coastlines.

“We’re starting 2023 with a new campaign to make sure Wales is visible, and to support the sector in what continues to be a challenging time for the industry.

“2023 is a call for us to celebrate Wales’ trails, from the well-trodden to the brand new, and to open our country for all to enjoy. We look forward to encouraging visitors to different corners of the country throughout the year ahead.”

The Llwybrau campaign will be live from January 9 onwards on TV across the UK and in-Wales, supported by an integrated digital campaign on all major platforms.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) manages over 550km of waymarked walking trails, over 600km of waymarked mountain bike and cycling trails, almost 100km of waymarked running trails and around 30km of waymarked horse-riding trails.

Clare Pillman, NRW’s Chief Executive said: “There is a trail for each of us. Long or short; mountain, forest or coast; walking, riding, running or cycling – NRW managed trails have it all!

“And for 2023 there is an open invitation for bikers, hikers and riders; and for ramblers, explorers, and commuters to discover everything our nation has to offer.

“These trails are a place for reflection, relaxation and recreation, connecting us to each other as well as to the stories and histories of Wales.

“I am looking forward to this celebration of Wales’ special trails – and to discovering some new places to visit throughout the year.”