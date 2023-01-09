Asda is launching more than 112 vegan products in 2023 so whether you’re a seasoned vegan or looking to try a vegan diet, the supermarket has you covered.
The new OMV! and Plant Based ranges include a variety of items.
Customers will find tasty treats in the OMV! range while they can look out for meat-free meals in the Plant Based range.
From OMV! Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers to Plant Based by Asda Bacon style rashers, there’s plenty to tuck in to, let’s take a look at some of the other items available.
Asda to launch two new vegan ranges in 2023
Here’s a list of some of the items customers will see on Asda shelves this year.
- OMV! Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers (£2.25)
- OMV! Brioche Burger Buns (£1.15)
- Plant Based by Asda Bacon style rashers (£2)
- OMV! No Pork Caramelised Red Onion Sausages (£2)
- OMV! Macaroni Cheese (£2.85)
- Plant Based by Asda Chick*n Caesar Wrap (£2.75)
- OMV! No Prawn Sandwich (£2.75)
- OMV! Choc Brownies (£2)
- OMV! Salted Fudge Chocolate Bar (£2.50)
The full range will be available to buy in-store throughout 2023 with some products also available to buy online from January 4.
Throughout January, customers who spend £5 on vegan own-brand products (OMV! and Plant Based by Asda) can also earn £1 back in their cash pot in the Asda Rewards app.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here