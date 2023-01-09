Asda is launching more than 112 vegan products in 2023 so whether you’re a seasoned vegan or looking to try a vegan diet, the supermarket has you covered.

The new OMV! and Plant Based ranges include a variety of items.

Customers will find tasty treats in the OMV! range while they can look out for meat-free meals in the Plant Based range.

From OMV! Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers to Plant Based by Asda Bacon style rashers, there’s plenty to tuck in to, let’s take a look at some of the other items available.

Customers can look out for both meals and sweet treats (Image: Asda/Canva)

Asda to launch two new vegan ranges in 2023

Here’s a list of some of the items customers will see on Asda shelves this year.

OMV! Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers (£2.25)

OMV! Brioche Burger Buns (£1.15)

Plant Based by Asda Bacon style rashers (£2)

OMV! No Pork Caramelised Red Onion Sausages (£2)

OMV! Macaroni Cheese (£2.85)

Plant Based by Asda Chick*n Caesar Wrap (£2.75)

OMV! No Prawn Sandwich (£2.75)

OMV! Choc Brownies (£2)

OMV! Salted Fudge Chocolate Bar (£2.50)

The two vegan ranges will be launching throughout 2023 (Image: Asda/Canva)

The full range will be available to buy in-store throughout 2023 with some products also available to buy online from January 4.

Throughout January, customers who spend £5 on vegan own-brand products (OMV! and Plant Based by Asda) can also earn £1 back in their cash pot in the Asda Rewards app.