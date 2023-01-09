HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Shant - six years old, female, German Shepherd. Shant is an affectionate girl but is also a typical independent Shepherd. She could happily be homed as an only dog but could also live with another large, playful dog if they were the right match for her. She loves to go for walks and just loves to play with her football and carries it everywhere! She is a wonderful girl who deserves to find her forever home soon.

Token - two year old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Token was involved in a road traffic accident before arriving with us and was left unable to walk or urinate properly. She arrived in a poor state and needed lots of TLC. She has been with us three months now and has made wonderful progress, she is now able to walk without full use of her back legs and has gained a lot of control over her bladder. She does however have a long way to go with her recovery and any adopter would need to understand that she will never fully recover and will need expensive therapies to aid her. She would also like a canine friend to live with as she is a worried soul.

Quest - three years old, female, Miniature Poodle. Quest has come to us from a breeder and is quite a nervous girl who is looking for a calm and quiet, adult only home where there is at least one other dog who can be her friend and help her to grow in confidence. She is a sweet girl and with time and love she will start to blossom.

Shannon - two years old, female Beagle. Shannon is a lovely natured girl who has come to us from a breeder. She can walk on a lead already and just loves to play with toys! Her tail has started to wag and with some time and love her confidence will soon start to grow. She will need another kind dog in her new home to be her friend.

Zee - four years old, male, Yorkie. Zee is an extremely scared little boy who has come to us from a breeder. He is looking for a very experienced , calm and quiet adult only home, without visiting children. At the moment he is so worried that he isn't happy to accept being handled and so we are slowly getting him used to this and helping him to realise that humans can be kind and gentle. Zee needs at least one other confident dog in his new home and adopters who really understand he is a project dog and who have the time, love and patience to help him discover the joys that his new life will bring.