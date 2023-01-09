It’s that time of the month when GoSafe starts cracking down on speedy motorists with their mobile speed cameras.

And the January heads-up for Pembrokeshire’s roads have been confirmed as:-

A4139/The Green/Bush Hill; C3001/Hubberston/Milford Haven; A4076/Steynton Road/near school; A4076/The Vine/Johnston; A478/Pentlepoir/near school; A477/Llanteg; B4313/ Rosebush; B4331/St Davids Road/Letterston; A487/Dinas Cross; A487/Newport and the A487/Eglwyswrw.

GoSafe operate with a number of marked vans and motorcycles which are staffed by fully trained police staff or police officers, who monitor the speed of vehicles passing the vans.

Once they form the opinion that the vehicle is exceeding the speed limit, they use equipment to record it which often results in a prosecution.

A device called a Speedscope can be trained on vehicles up to 1,000 metres away, although most work is carried out far closer, GoSafe says.

The time, date, speed, distance, site coding and direction in which the vehicle is travelling from the checkpoint is recorded on the image and subsequently produced to the offending driver.