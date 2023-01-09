AFTER two weeks of Christmas fun, it's back to school today for children across Wales.

Some parents will be getting the flags out and a glass of wine, while others will want to hold on to their children for a little bit longer.

However you fall, there's only six weeks to go until youngsters are off school again for the spring half term.

After six weeks of learning, the spring half term holidays begin on Monday, February 20 - well timed for anyone looking forward to Pancake Day, with Shrove Tuesday falling on February 21 this year.

Children will return to school on Monday, February 27 - just in time to get ready for for St David’s Day.

Here are the all-important dates that you need to know about the upcoming Spring Term.