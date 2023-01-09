A STUNNING interpretation of a popular play will be screened in Cardigan later this month.

Mwldan on Bath House Road, Cardigan, will be screening a broadcast of The Crucible on Thursday, January 26.

The Crucible is performed by the National Theatre and was filmed live on the theatre’s Olivier stage.

The Crucible is a play written by Arthur Miller which follows the start of a witch hunt in Salem as a group of young women find their words have an almighty power – despite being raised to be seen but not heard.

No one, however, is safe from trial as fear, vendetta and accusations spread through the community of Salem in 1692-93. The play was written by Mr Miller in 1953 and is dramatized but also partially based on the real-life events in Salem.

The National Theatre’s production stars Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma). It is directed by Lyndsey Turner (Hamlet) and the staging was designed by Es Devlin, a Tony Award-winner who worked on The Lehman Trilogy.

The broadcast of The Crucible from the National Theatre will be shown at Mwldan on Thursday, January 26 at 7pm. Tickets cost £12.50 or £11.50 for concessions and can be bought from www.mwldan.co.uk or by calling 10239 621200. The phone lines are open between 12-8pm Tuesday to Sunday.