A motorist who drove along the A40 at Slebech carrying a gold knuckleduster and a three-inch lock knife has appeared before magistrates for sentence.

The weapons were being carried by 50-year-old Richard Fagan when police officers stopped his vehicle – a Vauxhall Zafira – for a routine check on the afternoon of June 7, 2022.

“As soon as the officers stopped the vehicle, they could smell cannabis,” Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

After a drugs wipe proved positive, police carried out a search on Fagan and discovered the three-inch lock knife and the gold knuckleduster in the pocket of his jeans.

But his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, claimed the knuckleduster was a cherished memento from the defendant’s deceased father.

“He has very bad arthritis and is unable to put it over his finger,” said Mr Kelleher.

“It belonged to his late father and so he keeps it as a memento.”

Mr Kelleher said that Fagan uses the knife as a tool.

Subsequent drugs tests proved that Richard Fagan had 5.9 mcg of cannabis in his system while a further search of the vehicle carried out by police officers, discovered ten grammes of herbal cannabis which had a street value of approximately £100.

“He uses the cannabis as a means of pain relief following injuries to his spine as a result of an industrial accident when he was employed in a car factory, ten years ago,” said Mr Kelleher.

Fagan, of Isgraig, Burry Port, pleaded guilty to drug-driving, possessing cannabis and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to six months in custody suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made on the cannabis.

He must also serve 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and must pay a £128 victim surcharge.

