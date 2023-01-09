A Cardigan drink driver has been banned from the roads for more than two years.

James Thompson, 34, of Coronation Drive, Gwbert, admitted drink driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on December 21.

He admitted that on December 16, he drove a Vauxhall Astra on Gwbert Road, Cardigan with a breath alcohol level of 100 micrograms of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 25 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work as part of a year-long community order. He also had to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.