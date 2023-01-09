North Pembrokeshire is tackling the energy crisis head-on this month thanks to the weekly Warm Room events at Canolfan Hermon Community Hall.

Not only do the sessions provide the attendees with a free hot lunch of either beef, turkey or vegetarian options, but local energy expert Gerry O-Brien is in attendance to offer people advice and guidance on how to improve their household energy efficiency.

“It’s great that Gerry is able to come along and explain to people some of the options which are available to them, as he’s part of the Pembrokeshire Smarter Energy Support Service organised by CARE energy,” explained Cris Tomos, scheme co-ordinator.

"People are more than welcome to come along for the meals, but they can also just turn up for a cuppa and a chat or use the opportunity to talk to Gerry in private about their fuel and heating circumstances"

This Friday, January 13, Gerry will call in with his laptop to help 'offline' people sign up to the Priority Service Registers and to apply and check eligibility for the Welsh Government's £200 winter fuel payment if they have not yet received it automatically. Gerry will also give advice on other fuel grants which are currently available.

Around 30 people are now regularly attending the weekly Warm Room free lunches at Hermon.

Anyone can register for a meal through the Canolfan Hermon Facebook page.

The scheme is funded by The Pembrokeshire Community Hub which has over 60 warm spaces across Pembrokeshire More details are available on www.pembrokeshirecommunityhub.org or by calling 01437 723660.