A PEMBROKESHIRE theatre will be showing an opera based on a popular fairy tale later this year.

Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be showing Hansel and Gretel for one night only in March.

The performance is being put on by Mid Wales Opera and is the final production of their Fairy Tales season. They will be performing a new production of German composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s nineteenth century opera Hansel and Gretel.

The opera is based on the popular fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm which was published in 1812. It follows the story of two children – the titular characters – who have been banished into the enchanted woods by their hungry and frustrated parents.

The siblings wander and end up in the clutches of a witch who is determined to fatten them up to cook them but gets outwitted at the very last moment.

The production is sung in English with a cast of young, professional singers, together with a chorus of children assembled locally for each theatre the production is held in.

The score has a specially created new orchestration by Mid Wales Opera music director Jonathan Lyness which is performed by the opera’s partner orchestra Ensemble Cymru.

The opera is credited as being Humperdinck’s most important work and has regularly featured in opera houses across the world since the first premiere on December 23, 1893, which took place at Weimar’s Hoftheater and was conducted by Richard Strauss. It brings the children’s adventures to life in a vivid way through rich lyricism, a melodic appeal and ties the music directly to folksong.

The English translation of the opera – which is used in most English-speaking countries – was done by Constance Bache.

Mid Wales Opera was founded in 1989 and regularly carry out touring productions with an average cast and orchestra of 25 and open their shows at Hafren in Newtown.

Mid Wales Opera’s Hansel and Gretel will be performed at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, March 16 at 7pm. Tickets cost £22.50 for adults, £20.50 for concessions and £9 for under 26s. Tickets can be bought by visiting www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.