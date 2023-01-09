Crymych are still setting the pace at the top of Division One West after they made a winning start to 2023 with a 25-17 win at Penclawdd.

It was a bonus point win for the Preseli men, who ran in four tries in the heavy conditions, which made it tough going against a powerful home pack.

There were first-half tries by brothers Osian Hill and Jon Hill, as well as a penalty try which the home side conceded for collapsing a driving maul.

Fullback Adam Phillips, having earlier slotted over a penalty, sealed Crymych's seventh league win of the season when he went over for a late try.

Flanker James Eaton, hooker Luke Snell and outside half Dan Guaneri went over for the home side, with centre Marcus Brown slotting a conversion.

Elsewhere in Division One West, Pembroke lost 18-55 to high-flying Newcastle Emlyn, who are flying high in second place in the standings.

Wing Travis Mathias, second row Dan Gosnald and Shane Rossiter, on permit from Narberth, scored for Pembroke, with Luke Alderwick landing a penalty.

In Division Two West. Fishguard and Goodwick slipped to their third league defeat of the season as they went down 37-17 at Kidwelly.

Outside half Jake Jenkins, full back Robbie Jones and replacement Creegan Foot scored tries for the Segulls, with one conversion from James Griffiths.

Jacob Malinowski went over for three tries for high-flying Kidwelly, with James Owen and scrum half Declan Smith also crossing the line.

Smith also kicked three conversions and two penalties in the difficult conditions to keep the home side flying high in second position.

Tenby United put up a good fight before going down 17-24 against Pontarddulais, who are three points clear of Kidwelly at the top of the table.

Tenby scored tries through winger Gwion Jones, replacement Jack Broadhurst and scrum half Cam Broadhurst, with Lloyd Thomas adding a conversion.

The Cocklemen, however, scored tries through Lee Evans and No 9 Adrian Killa, with Llyr Gealy slotting a conversion and four penalties.

In Division Three West, Cardigan lost 20-3 at home to Neyland, with captain Llyr Jones claiming their only points with a first-half penalty.

Luke Griffiths-Dawes opened the visitors' account with a try, which full back Ollie Rothero converted to lead 8-7 at the half-time interval.

Neyland took charge in the second half with tries from replacement Patrick Bellerby and Jack Harries, and a Rothero penalty sealed a fine win.

Results:

7 January: Division One West Results: Gowerton 13 Llangennech 24; Llanelli Wanderers 15 Aberystwyth 15; Pembroke 18 Newcastle Emlyn 55; Penclawdd 17 Crymych 25; Yr Hendy 22 Felinfoel 30.

Division Two West: Kidwelly 37 Fishguard 17; Loughor 5 Burry Port 29; Mumbles 39 Milford Haven 7; Pontyberem 10 Nantgaredig 29; Tenby United 17 Pontarddulais 24.

Division Three West: Cardigan 3 Neyland 20; Llangwm 6 St Clears 64; Llanybydder 3 Lampeter Town 48; St Davids 11 Haverfordwest 21.

Fixtures:

14 January. Division One West: Crymych v Newcastle Emlyn; Llanelli Wanderers v Gorseinon; Llangennech v Pembroke; Penclawdd v Aberystwyth; Whitland v Felinfoel; Yr Hendy v Gowerton.

Division Two West: Carmarthen Athletic v Milford Haven; Kidwelly v Loughor; Mumbles v Fishguard; Nantgaredig v Burry Port; Pontyberem v Pontarddulais; Tenby United v Tycroes.

