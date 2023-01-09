“Forty bikes that didn’t get chucked into landfill, and 40 bikes that have changed lives for the better.”

These are the words of Che Naranda who has spent the last few months collecting old and unused bikes, getting them back to working order and then passing them on to refugees and asylum seekers who are trying to move forward with their lives.

“The local folks have been so supportive by giving me their old unwanted or broken bikes to pass on,” he said.

"The lovely communities of Cilgerran, Rhoshill and Llechryd have helped me achieve so much these last few months, as well as the people from Drefach, Sarnau and all sorts of different places.”

Che Naranda was helped by local asylum volunteer Debbie Mossman who provided him with a clean shed where he could work on the bikes and also Jenny Wilkinson who set up a fund to help with the associated costs.

“Many refugees and asylum seekers are placed a long, long way away from their colleges and places of work and very often, being unable to use foreign driving licenses to get around, their lives can become very difficult,” continued Che Naranda.

“Having a decent bicycle can be life-changing and I can honestly say that many recipients have said it has solved many of their problems, including helping to bring them out of their depression.

"And then it’s obviously given them a new activity that's beneficial in so many other ways.”

Some of the restored bikes (Image: Western Telegraph)

Che Naranda has been passing the bikes on sporadically for several months but last week, no fewer than 28 were handed over to people who had been sourced by the Swansea Asylum Seeker Support.

MORE NEWS

“It was wonderful to meet these very inspirational people and teach some of them how to ride and how to use gears.

“And it’s even better to think that around 40 bikes didn’t end up going to landfill but have helped to change people’s lives for the better. And it goes without saying that lots of gardens are sheds are a lot tidier, as a result.”

Che Naranda will continue to collect and restore the bikes throughout 2023. So if anyone has a bike which isn’t being used, they can contact him via his Facebook link http://Che Naranda