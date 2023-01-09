PEMBROKESHIRE’S MeatLoaf fans will be able to celebrate his legacy at a special tribute show in February.

On February 11, Queen’s Hall, Narberth will host MeatLoud, the UK’s premier MeatLoaf tribute act.

MeatLoud was founded in 2015 by vocalist Andy Plimmer. He is a classically trained vocalist who had been a solo Meatloaf tribute act for five years.

MeatLoud covers a wide range of songs from Meatloaf’s impressive back catalogue spanning Bat Out Of Hell which was released in 1977 to Bat Out Of Hell III from 2005.

There is a wide range of talent in MeatLoud, from classically trained musicians to those experienced in rock, blues and musical theatre. MeatLoud presents a rich blend of backing vocals, driving piano, incredible guitar work, a great rhythm section and the vocals of Andy Plimmer and top vocal coach Sally Rivers.

Alongside MeatLoaf’s greatest hits, they will also be performing songs by Jim Steinman for Bonnie Tyler and songs by Cher.

MeatLoaf – real name Marvin Lee Aday, but also known as Michael Lee Aday – was a popular rock singer whose musical journey began with Meat Loaf Soul in the 1960s, where his band opened for The Who and Grateful Dead among others.

He joined the Los Angeles production of Hair which led to him recording vocals on album Stoney & Meatloaf after accepting an invitation from Motown.

In early 1973, he re-joined Hair but this time on Broadway. Later that year, he was cast in the L.A Roxy cast of The Rocky Horror Show as Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott, reprising the role of Eddie in the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Bat Out Of Hell was released in 1977 which sold more than 43 million copies worldwide and was certified 14x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album had spent 522 weeks in the UK Chart’s Top 200 as of December 2020.

Second album Dead Ringer was released in 1981 and album three, Midnight at the Lost and Found was released two years later. He went on to release nine more records and appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows before his death in 2020.

MeatLoud will be at Queen’s Hall, Narberth on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18 and are available from www.queenshall.org.uk or by calling 01834 861212.