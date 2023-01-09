Tenby's RNLI lifeboats had their first shout of 2023 yesterday afternoon, Sunday January 8.

The all-weather craft and the inshore boat were shortly after 2pm following a report of a woman in difficulty in the water at the mouth of the three rivers to the east of Carmarthen Bay.

As the boats were heading to the area, it was confirmed that the casualty was now with the crew of Ferryside inshore rescue boat and needed no more assistance.

The lifeboats were stood down to return to station, arriving at 2.30pm.