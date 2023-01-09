Welsh rock legends Wyn Jones and his brother Richard are the inspiration behind a new memorial award aimed at promoting new young bands throughout south and west Wales.

The Richard and Wyn Memorial Award (Ail Symudiad), IS being being launched this year in conjunction with the Fel ‘Na Mai music festival which takes place on the first Saturday in May.

The memorial award is open to any band or artist who is relatively new to the music scene, and who comes from either Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire.

The artists will have to perform through the medium of Welsh while young bands and artists can compete without an age limit.

Fel Na Mai (Image: Western Telegraph)

The competition will be held at the Canolfan Hermon Hall, near Crymych, on February 10 and performances may include singing or playing an instrument, with the set lasting no more than quarter of an hour.

The winner will take the Richard and Wyn Memorial Challenge Trophy, a £200 prize and a chance to perform at the Fel 'Na Mai Festival, which will be held in Crymych on the grounds of Frenni Transport.

The deadline to register is currently January 13, but organisers say that date could be extended. To register or for more information email: dafydd@mentersirbenfro.com

Meanwhile the main artists for Gwyl Fel ‘Na Mai will include Lowri Evans, Tecwyn Ifan and the energetic band Mattoidz.

One of last year’s highlights was the band Bwncath and they will be back to perform, along with Gwilym with their folk rock band Catsgam. The festival will close with Candelas.

“We realise that May 6 will be a popular day for 2023 with other royal activities happening, but Crymych's Welsh language cultural and music event is set to become an important annual cultural activity,” said chairman of the organising committee Cris Tomos.

“Last year we had support and festival volunteers from all sections of the community with over 65 people helping with parking, health and safety, site set-up, clearing and back stage support."

“We also had over 1,000 people attending and we hope to gradually increase the event year on year.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should get in touch via thewebsite www.felnamai.co.uk

The 'Cyntaf i r Felin/Early Bird' tickets are now sold out, but general tickets are still available.