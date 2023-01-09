The Pembrokeshire County Council mobile library service's planned visits to Narberth have hit a delay.
The service was due to start making twice-weekly visits today, Monday January 9, while the town's library remains temporarily closed.
However, a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "Unfortunately, the mobile library service requires urgent repairs and the service will not now be able to begin planned visits to Narberth until Saturday January 14."
The council has offered its apologies for any inconvenience caused.
