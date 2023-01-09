On Monday, DVLA staff members will start a five-day strike in the latest phase of industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based in both Swansea and Birmingham will be taking action.

Around 600 workers who assess people’s ability to drive before granting them a driving licence will strike.

The strike forms part of PCS’s national campaign after 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments voted for action.

Since mid-December members working for the Border Force, Rural Payments Agency, Department for Work and Pensions, National Highways and those working as driving examiners have been taking staggered action.

PCS members working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 82 courts across England and Wales are set to strike in a separate dispute on January 21, it was announced.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka, said: “This latest phase of our targeted and sustained strike action comes as the Government launches another attack on working people by introducing anti-union legislation.

“By trying to stop unions taking action – something we will fight strongly against – the Government is attacking the symptom, not the cause.

“The cause, in this case, is a government that has offered our members just a 2% pay rise at a time when inflation is over 10%.

“It’s no wonder our members at DVLA are angry. They are keen to do their jobs, to serve the public, but are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

“They deserve, at very least, an above-inflation pay rise.”