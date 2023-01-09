When Lexi Crook was five years old, her dream was to grow her hair for six years and then cut it in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who are receiving cancer treatment.

This week the 11-year-old’s dream became reality.

On Monday morning Lexi’s hair reached to just beneath her knees but by the afternoon, she was sporting a stunning new bob haircut after a whopping 23 inches was cut off.

“For as long as she can remember, Lexi has wanted to support the Little Princess Trust,” said her mother, Nikita, from their home in Rosemarket.

“She remembers watching Children In Need as a very young child and being moved by the young children who were being treated for cancer. And this was what helped her to decide to grow her hair for as long as possible, and then cut it for the Princess Trust.”

For the past six years, Lexi’s hair has only received the slightest of trims with the result that it eventually extended to just above her knees.

“The trust needs to have over 12 inches of hair to make a long child’s wig but it’s possible that because Lexi’s hair extended to a whopping 23 inches, they may be able to make two,” continued Nikita.

“Doing this has meant so much to Lexi but also to us all as a family. I did exactly the same thing as an adult and Lexi’s older sister had her hair cut for the Princess Trust when she was 12.”

In addition to growing her hair to such an amazing length Lexi, who is a year 7 student at Milford Haven Comprehensive School, has also raised almost £900 through her gofund me page, which will remain open until next Friday, January 20. If anyone would like to make a donation, they can do so on https://gofund.me/01459744