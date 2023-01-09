Tributes have been paid to the people of Cardigan after hundreds of households were left without water supply in the days running up to Christmas.

The mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Trystan Phillips, has extended his gratitude for the way in which the town’s residents worked together throughout the crisis.

“The town council would like to thank all the individuals who gave so freely of their time to help those residents who had no water supply for several days,” he said.

“There are too many people to name individually, but it was reassuring to see such a community spirit in a time of adversity.”

Cllr Phillips went on to say that Cardigan town council will be requesting the result of the investigation by Welsh Water into the matter, querying their slow response and seeking assurances that this kind of situation will never happen again.

Around 4,500 homes were affected last month after burst water pipes cut off the supplies throughout southern Ceredigion.

Cardigan town councillors and many volunteers braved appalling weather conditions to take a water bowser around areas of the town which had been affected, enabling people to have flushing water. Bottled water was also distributed to as many elderly and vulnerable residents as possible.

As a result of the crisis, schools remained closed while residents had to travel to fetch water from their nearest bottled water stations which had been set up at Newcastle Emlyn, Llandysul, Cardigan and Aberaeron.

But as the situation continued, stocks began to dwindle, with the result that available water had to be prioritised to the residents who were most in need.

Joining the mayor in his tributes was deputy mayor Cllr Siân Maehrlein, who acknowledged the way in which the community pulled together.

"We would never have managed the situation without the help of the public and a few town councillors," she said.

"And thanks must also be given to the farmers and builders for giving us the bowsers for flushing water and drinking water.

"It’s at times like this that the community really comes together."