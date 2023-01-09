A 28-year-old man was found to have two controlled drugs in his system when police stopped him as he drove his car in Johnston.
Haverfordwest magistrates were told on Wednesday, January 4, that Connor Rowe of Millmoor Way, Broad Heven had driven after taking both amphetamine and benzoylecgonine - the major metabolite of cocaine.
Rowe admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A4076 on August 5, 2022 with the two drugs in his system. The amphetamine reading showed 824 microgrammes per litre of blood while the benzoylecgonine reading of 148 microgrammes was three times the legal limit.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing 1.8 gramme of cannabis resin on January 3, the day before the court hearing, for which he was given an £80 fine, with £85 costs. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drug.
In relation to the drug-driving charges, Rowe was fined a total of £320 and disqualified from driving for three years.
