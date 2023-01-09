Police have found a second body in a search for two women who went missing in a Powys river last week.

Dyfed-Powys Police along with the fire service, mountain rescue and national police air support were called in to search after a report that two women were seen in the river in the Ystradfellte Falls area of the Brecon Beacons last week.

The search began on Wednesday, January 4, and a body was found the next day, however the search continued for the second person throughout this last week.

However, a Police spokesperson confirmed today that the search for the second woman was “no longer active”, and the force confirmed in a post on social media on Monday (January 9) that a second body had been found.

They said: "We can confirm that officers searching for two women who are believed to have entered the water in the Ystradfellte area on Wednesday (January 4) sadly recovered a second body from the river in the Glynneath area on Sunday.

"Next of kin has been informed with the families being supported by specialist officers."

They also praised the work of the other emergency services.

"We would like to the thank colleagues from mountain rescue, the fire service and members of the public for their support during what has been a difficult operation," the statement added.