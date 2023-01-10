Temperatures are soaring at one of Pembrokeshire’s Warm Room venues after a town council’s acting chairman failed to disclose details of its costings.

According to Neyland Town Council’s monthly finance report, the cost of funding the Neyland Community Hub Warm Room currently stands at £1,180.

But at this week’s meeting, acting chair Cllr Mike Harry – who, according to Companies House, serves as a director of the Neyland Community Hub (CIC) – and his clerk, Vanessa Walker, failed to agree on how this sum has been reached.

“Our clerk has told us it’s for heating while Mike Harry has said it’s not for heating neither is it for room rental,” commented Cllr Steve Thomas.

“But then Mike tells us it’s for wages but Vanessa tells us that it’s not for wages.

“Are you able to answer the question, Mike? All I’m asking is an answer to what that big payment is for.”

But Cllr Harry failed to answer.

“Why should I know the answer to that?” he replied.

Neyland Community Hub is one of three Warm Room venues currently operating in the town centre. Both Bethesda Chapel and St Clements Church are open once a week, serving free hot food for everyone who attends.

This included a free meal on Christmas Day which was served at St Clements church hall to over 30 people.

The Neyland Hub Warm Room, which is located in the bar, is open twice a week; food isn’t available.

The running costs for all three venues are being funded by a Welsh government funding package amounting to £3,500.

Neither Bethesda nor St Clements have yet submitted their invoices to the town council for the costs of operating their respective warm room spaces.

Cllr Harry went on to assure members that despite being unable to confirm how the £1,180 has been spent, no profits have been enjoyed by CIC.

“We certainly don’t intend to make any money from it and it certainly isn’t seen as a profit-making venture," he said.

"It's for the benefit of the community.”

But former town councillor Brian Rothero questioned the reasoning behind selecting the hub as a venue.

“Why is the hub bar being used as a warm room when we have so many pubs in Neyland which are warm and which have facilities to provide food?” he asked.

“There are nine or ten other venues in the town, yet the hub is holding its warm room in the bar, yet the bar isn’t even open. As a board member of CIC, Mike Harry, is this fair?”

Mr Rothero’s comments resulted in an unrestrained verbal attack by Cllr Mike Harry.

“I don’t have to answer questions like that. Who the hell are you?

“You have no right to ask that question and you can continue asking until you’re blue in the face.

“Ok, have the money back and close the warm room.”

Following their discussion, town clerk Vanessa Walker agreed to complete a breakdown of figures relating to the total £1,180 expenditure. This will be completed by the conclusion of the Warm Rooms season at the end of March.