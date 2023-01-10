A warning has been issued for people to avoid visiting areas of water and to keep dogs on leads as forcasters predict more heavy rain and flooding.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service says it has attended several water and flood-related incidents in recent weeks.

Following recent heavy rainfall, with further weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Tuesday (January 10), the service has stressed the importance of keeping safe when near water - especially rivers and floodwater.

The Met Office weather warnings cover Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, with the heaviest rain expected over higher ground, with up to 10cm (3.9in) possible in parts.

More than 20 flood alerts were in place for Wales on Tuesday, including South Pembrokeshire, Western Cleddau, Lower Tefi, Rivers Taf and Cynin, and Upper and Lower Towy.

"The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddleboarding, has grown in recent years.

"However, the Service urges people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning.

"The risks of entering open water include strong currents and cold-water shock, as the temperature can be much colder than anticipated, especially in fast-flowing sections.

"The Service also urges people to avoid visiting popular water beauty spots and if you are walking near water, keep dogs on their leads, time your walks to make the most of the daylight and always keep back from the edge.

"When driving, you may encounter standing water without much warning which can present a real danger of aquaplaning. Never enter flooded roads, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than you may realise."

The weather warning for Tuesday covered 19 of Wales' 22 counties and is in effect until 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, with another issued late on Monday affecting south-west Wales until 10:00, which predicted up to 3cm (1.1in) of persistent heavy rainfall.

The Met Office weather warnings covered Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan, Torfaen and Wrexham.