CHEMOTHERAPY patients will be able to have access to a vital piece of kit to make their treatment a bit easier – thanks to donations from the public.

Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board - has been able to provide access to scalp cooling for patients during chemotherapy treatment at Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals. It is also available at Bronglais and Withybush hospitals.

Scalp cooling is a way that patients can prevent hair loss during chemotherapy treatment. It cools the scalp which reduces blood flow to the scalp and therefore blocking the chemotherapy drugs from affecting the hair.

It has been found to be effective with some chemotherapy drugs but not all. There are two types of systems that are used, a cold gel cap or a refrigerated cooling system, which is used in the hospitals.

Gina Beard, lead cancer nurse, said: “We are grateful that donations have enabled us to continue to offer scalp cooling to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Scalp cooling helps prevent hair loss and is effective for many patients.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.