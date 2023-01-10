People in receipt of Disablitiy Living Allowance (DLA) or Personal Independence Payment (PIP) are expected to receive a boost of almost £700 each month starting in April.

Claimants of disability benefits across the UK are expected to see more money from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in the next financial year.

Starting in April, State Pension and benefit payments will rise by 10.1%, in line with inflation, meaning people who receive PIP or DLA could receive regular payments worth up to £691 every four weeks.

The current max that someone in receipt of PIP, DLA, Child Disability Payment and Adult Disability Payment (ADP) could receive is £627.60.

The rise in DWP payments could be worth up to £63.40 for claimants every month.

Meanwhile people over State Pension age with a health condition or disability will see their weekly payments increase to more than £100 if they are on the higher rate. While claimants on the lower rate could see payments reach £68.10.

The suggested changes have been published by the DWP and would come into effect on April 10.

These are the disability payment rate changes for the next financial year.

Attendance Allowance

Higher rate: £101.75, up from £92.40

Lower rate: £68.10, up from £61.85

Disability Living Allowance / Child Disability Payment

Care Component

Highest: £101.75, up from £92.40

Middle: £68.10, up from £61.85

Lowest: £26.90, up from £24.45

Mobility Component

Higher: £71.00, up from £64.50

Lower: £26.90, up from £24.45

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) / Adult Disability payment

Daily Living Component

Enhanced: £101.75, up from £92.40

Standard: £68.10, up from £61.85

Mobility Component

Enhanced: £71.00, up from £64.50

Standard: £26.90, up from £24.45

DWP £1,350 cost of living payments

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced more detail on the next round of cost of living support unveiled in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

More than eight million people will qualify for a new £900 cash boost, available to people in receipt of means-tested benefits including Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits.

Those £900 payments will begin in Spring and will be paid in three instalments directly into claimants’ bank accounts through the year.

There will also be a separate £150 payment for more than six million disabled people, and an extra £300 for eight million pensioners on top of their Winter Fuel payments.

The exact payment dates are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: