Allegations on Facebook that a Pembroke woman had been having an extra-marital affair with an ex-boyfriend resulted in a doorstep assault.

When Emma Griffiths, 31, read the allegations which had been made about her on Facebook, she became irate because, according to her solicitor, she was happily married.

“The victim posted on Facebook that my client was having an affair with the victim’s ex- boyfriend and this caused enormous tensions between the defendant and her husband,” solicitor Mike Kelleher told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“She persuaded him that there was nothing in the allegations, but they went through a difficult period.”

Crown Prosecutor Derek Davies informed magistrates that after finding out about the Facebook comments Griffiths, of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke, contacted the victim to request a discussion.

“The defendant went to her door but then pulled the victim out, causing her to fall to the floor,” said Mr Davies.

“She was seen standing above the victim and pulled her hair and punched her face.”

During the assault at Plas Peregerine in Steynton, a chunk of the victim’s hair was pulled out and her T-shirt was ripped.

Griffiths pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

After listening to the evidence, Griffiths was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim for her hair loss. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.