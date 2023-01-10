Traffic through one of Haverfordwest’s main vehicular arteries has come to a standstill as road resurfacing works get underway in Albert Street, Barn Street and Portfield.

But the closure of the three streets, which is anticipated to remain in place for up to ten days, is having a devastating effects on residents.

The problem is being further heightened with the recent sale of the Dew Street car park, situated behind the town’s former library and swimming pool. The site is now a paying car park run by Parking Eye under contract with the Ateb Group housing providers who own the site.

“The Haverfordwest car parking issue is proving particularly difficult with figures showing a daily increase from 36 cars at any one time to 40,” commented resident Mike Daffern.

“This is a rise of 11 per cent. Yet these car parks are under threat of closure for housing redevelopment.”

Local residents are now expecting demands of £100 by penalty notices issued to non-paying users of the Dew Street car park. It is understood that annual permits for the car park cost £150.

“We’ve had parking on the site since before 1970, so why must we pay for it now?” asked one resident who has joined the recently-formed Dew Street Campaign.

“The car park was sold surplus to requirements, but surely car parking must be incorporated into Ateb’s redevelopment proposals? Parking is needed for the long-term.”

“Send the Council the bill,” added Mike Daffern.

Locals are now being urged to write to Nicola Gandy, head of planning at Pembrokeshire County Council, as well as county councillors Tim Evans and Andrew Edwards who both sit on the planning committee.

“This site has a criss-cross network of pedestrian routes that have historic roots, and has always enjoyed vehicular access to the interior", added Mike Daffern.

“It needs a council commitment to maintaining and developing these access roads.”

The campaign is fully supported by Cllr Thomas Tudor, County Councillor for the Castle Ward following his recent meeting with local representatives.