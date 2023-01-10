ANOTHER yellow weather warning for persistent heavy rain has been issued for Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion for Wednesday evening (10 January).

The warning, which is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday, could cause significant travel disruption, with flooding likely.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of persistent rain will begin on Wednesday evening, spreading east across parts of Wales through Thursday.

“The rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly across higher parts, while periods of lighter, more intermittent rain are possible away from high ground.

“Rainfall accumulations through the period are widely expected to be 15-30 mm, but peak totals of 60-80 mm could build up over higher ground.

“In addition, very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, with some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible."

More than 20 flood alerts were in place for Wales on Tuesday, including South Pembrokeshire, Western Cleddau, Lower Tefi, Rivers Taf and Cynin, and Upper and Lower Towy.

A warning has been issued for people to avoid visiting areas of water and to keep dogs on leads as forcasters predict more heavy rain and flooding.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service says it has attended several water and flood-related incidents in recent weeks.

The warning covers the following areas in Wales