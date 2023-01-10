A former British Prime Minister- and we’ve had a few recently! - has been spotted holidaying at a popular Pembrokeshire tourist spot.
Theresa May was snapped enjoying the delights of St Davids Cathedral last week.
St Davids photographer, Guy Caron, spotted the former PM as she and her husband, Philip, left the cathedral.
Guy asked Mrs May if he could have a photograph with her, but was stopped by her two private security guards.
However, he managed a snap or two of the former PM as she and Philip perused a guidebook in the cathedral grounds.
Guy said it was a step outside his usual comfort zone; he specialises in landscapes, wildlife and macro photography, but he ‘knew this would probably never happen again’.
Theresa May is currently the member of parliament for Maidenhead.
She was the first female chairman of the Conservative Party from 2002 to 2003.
In 2010, she was appointed home secretary, a position which she held for six years before becoming Prime Minister.
She resigned as Prime Minister in May 2019 after her draft withdrawal agreement form the European Union was rejected by parliament three times.
She stepped down the following July to be replaced by Boris Johnson.
