A council employee who drove home from a football match after drinking 'three pints of lager on an empty stomach' has been sentenced by magistrates for driving whilst over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Robert Sawyer was stopped by officers at around 8.30pm on November 29 as he drove his BMW 318 on the A478 at Templeton.

Smelling alcohol on his breath, a roadside breath test proved positive and Sawyer was taken to the police station for further tests. These gave a lowest reading of 76 mcg of alcohol on 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Sawyer was represented in court by solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This is a council employee and as a result of this offence, his job is now in jeopardy,” he said.

“The repercussions are going to be considerable.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that Robert Sawyer, who pleaded guilty to the offence, had spent the afternoon watching a football match when he had consumed three pints on an empty stomach.

“As a result, he was over the limit,” he said.

After considering the evidence, Sawyer was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.