Calls have been made for better pay for nurses in west Wales.

Plaid Cymru politicians have urged the Welsh Government to deliver a better pay offer to NHS nurses in the county and to do so by using existing reserves and unallocated funding.

The current pay offer from the Welsh government provides a 4.8 per cent average uplift for NHS staff.

Plaid Cymru says that the government has sufficient money to offer an eight per cent pay increase, which would require an extra £176m in the current financial year.

The party believes that the money could come from a combination of the £152.3m unallocated funding in the Welsh Government’s budget and any projected under-spends in the current departmental budgets.

The Welsh Government has offered a one-off payment to nurses, which the party said will do nothing to improve the long-term sustainability of the profession or help attract new nurses.

The calls come following last month’s strikes by NHS nursing staff in Pembrokeshire and across Wales.

The Royal College of Nursing has indicated it is ‘prepared to be real about that economic climate’ and is willing to negotiate on the pay issue.

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS for Mid & West Wales, said: “Time and time again, Plaid Cymru have called on the Welsh Government to use all the levers at their disposal – from taxation, reserves to reallocation – to secure our hardworking NHS nurses and staff in Pembrokeshire get the pay rise they deserve and so desperately need.

“These latest findings regarding the sizeable unallocated funding in the Welsh Government’s budget shows that a fairer pay award is not only essential, its also possible.

"Whilst the Tories have starved Wales’ budgets for over a decade, it’s Labour who have been responsible for running the NHS in Wales for the last 25 years. They must take responsibility and deliver a fairer pay offer to our nurses and NHS staff.”

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: “Nurses need fair pay, and this pay needs to be awarded in a way that helps ensure sustainability of the profession.

“A one-off payment will not help keep nurses in the job, nor will it attract new people into nursing.

"Our NHS is nothing without its workers, and making a substantially improved pay offer – which is completely achievable – would show that the Welsh Government is committed to investing in the future of this essential public service on which we all depend.”