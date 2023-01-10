A PEMBROKESHIRE man will appear in court next month after denying sexual assault.

Richard Davies, 37, of The Ridgeway, Lamphey, denies a count of sexual assault on a female at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 5.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on August 28, 2021, in Lamphey via touching sexually without consent.

He has been granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for trial on February 6.