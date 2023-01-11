A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been fined for having two faults on his car.

Ethan Tizzard, 22, of Y Garn, Llanychaer, was found guilty of driving with the ply or cord exposed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 3.

He committed the offence on June 12 when he was driving a Nissan Micra on Thornton Road, Milford Haven and the car’s front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre with the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty for the front windscreen washer being empty of water and therefore breaching regulation 34 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.