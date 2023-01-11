Year 5 and 6 from Narberth CP School launched their new Forces topic with a workshop from the Dragon LNG Darwin Experience.

The class took part in a fun range of group demonstrations to observe forces in action. They dropped water balloons to show gravity, tested the friction of different surfaces, pulled ropes to show tension and made their hair stand on end with static electricity.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils showed 'great investigative skills'. (Image: Darwin Experience)

Working in teams, pupils investigated the impact of air resistance on speed in the ‘Wacky Races’ challenge.

Using race cars and a double loop hot wheels track, each team raced their car with and without an attachment that modified the shape of the race car. Light gates were used to record the time of each race and pupils used this data, along with the distance travelled, to calculate the mean speed of their cars.

The workshop was a Force to be reckoned with! (Image: Darwin Experience)

Pupils discussed their results and considered how shape design influences the air resistance experienced and the speed of race cars.

The whole class showed great investigative skills throughout, said Amy Belcher, project officer at the Darwin Centre.

She added: "This is fantastic science and technology workshop that combines forces theory with practical investigations.

"Tthe pupils were really excited and focussed on the race car investigation.

"They did a fantastic job calculating the speed and analysing their results."