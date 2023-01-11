Since sporting clubs have been allowed to resume after the pandemic, Narberth Shotokan Karate Club has gone from strength to strength, with a surge of interest from new members joining the association.

In 2022, there were many successes for the club.

The club’s accomplished instructor, Sensei Rory Pearce was graded to 7th Dan. Other special gradings included Kayleigh Pearce who achieved her 3rd Dan and both Lesley Buckle and Benjamin Brown were graded to 2nd Dan.

In October, members of the club showed their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink belts instead of their usual grade colour. All profits made from the sale of belts and other donations were sent to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The club also ran an event in honour of World Karate Day, where all members participated in the 100 Kata Challenge. Each member received a certificate and a medal for their efforts.

To mark World Karate Day, all the club's members took part in the 100 Kata Challenge.

In the upcoming year, the club plans to grow and develop their skills of the traditional martial art with gradings and competitions also taking place.

Traditional karate courses will recommence, allowing all clubs within the association the opportunity to come together and train.

Narberth Shotokan Karate Club trains on Tuesdays from 5pm to 7pm and on Thursdays from 5:30pm to 7.30pm at their new location in Templeton Community Hall.

The club is affiliated to The Karate Union of Wales, the most established karate association in Wales. The KUW was founded by Hanshi Mike O'Brien 10th Dan.

For any further information, contact Sensei Rory Pearce on 07794 728452.