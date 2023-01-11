A seven-piece outfit led by saxophonist Dick Hamer will accompany one of Narberth Jazz's favourite singers, Jenny Jones, next week.

Dick Hamer’s Jazz Passengers will be at the Plas Hotel, Narberth on Thursday January 19.

Dick has been a leading figure on the jazz scene for a number of years and leads this stellar band featuring trumpeter Gethin Liddington, trombonist Phil Jarvis and rhythm section of Paul Shepherd, drums; Ashley John Long, double bass, and Richard West, piano.

Ashley John Long recently played Narberth Jazz with the trio Yetii.

They are graced with an experienced singer in Jenny Jones. Jenny sings with many bands, but is best known as the vocalist with The Capital City Big Band from Cardiff.

Dick Hamer’s career to date has been mainly as a performer and teacher on sax, clarinet and flute, ranging from jazz, with his own ensembles from quartet up to big band, and appearances with various leading UK and USA players to the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, as well as plenty of varied broadcasting, recording and theatre work.

He has previously served as musical director of the Welsh Jazz Orchestra, and in the mid 80s founded and directed the successful South Glamorgan Youth Jazz.

"A great evening’s musical entertainment is assured from this excellent band," said a Narberth Jazz spokesman.

To get your tickets, go to www.narberthjazz.wales/event/the-jazz-passengers/, or call 07551 793388.