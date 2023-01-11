The people of Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to cast their votes for the local businesses challenging for Welsh honours in this year’s 16th Annual Countryside Alliance Awards.

Known as the Rural Oscars, the awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

With the nominations now in, local Senedd members Samuel Kurtz MS and Paul Davies MS are urging their constituents to back the local businesseses who have made the short-list.

Samuel Kurtz MS said: “Every rural business has an important story to tell, and the Countryside Alliance’s 16th Annual Awards offer an opportunity to hear from these amazing entrepreneurs.

“We have so many amazing businesses on our doorstep. It’s great to see these businesses being recognised.

“We need to do everything we can to ensure that all these fantastic West Wales businesses come home with an award.

Voting is now open, so make sure you cast your vote today.”

Cafe Mor, which serves seafood from a former fishing boat in the grounds of The Point House at Angle, is lining up in the Best for Local Food and Drink category.

Foxy Pheasant (left) and the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm. (Image: Facebook)

Pembrokeshire has two nominations in the Rural Enterprise award - countryside clothing company Foxy Pheasant of Llanycefn and the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

The Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay. (Image: Facebook)

The Cresselly Arms at Cresswell Quay is nominated in the Best Pub category.

Bay View Stores, Solva. (Image: Facebook)

And the Bay View Stores in Solva will contest the Best Shop or Post Office category.

Paul Davies MS added: “The Countryside Alliance awards are a fantastic way of showcasing the best of Welsh rural businesses – and it’s great to see Pembrokeshire businesses shortlisted once again.

“These businesses are at the heart of our local communities, providing first-class goods and services and playing a huge role in supporting the local economy.

“However, in order to win, they need our support. Therefore, I hope everyone takes a moment to vote for these businesses via the Countryside Alliance website and makes sure to spread the word and encourage your friends and family to do the same.”

The general public can vote for their favourite rural businesses via the Countryside Alliance website here.