- Almost 1,500 ambulance workers in Wales have gone on strike.
- GMB Union say the strike - which follows December 21's initial strike action - is over a pay row.
- Services will be extremely disrupted throughout today.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here