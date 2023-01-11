A Haverfordwest man has admitted possessing cannabis with an intent to supply, as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis to another and possessing criminal property.

Declan Maguire, of Cartlett, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court this morning, January 11.

Maguire also admitted possessing the Class A drug MDMA.

The criminal property he admitted to possessing was money in the sum of £3454.56.

All offences took place on October 26, 2022.

Maguire’s defence solicitor said that his client intended to ‘remove himself from the drug world’ and that he ‘did not wish to continue on the drug path’.

He had also expressed an interest in participating in drug rehabilitation work.

Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards KC said that she was prepared to adjourn sentencing in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

She also noted that Maguire was currently serving a suspended sentence and was told that he currently has regular appointments with the probation service as a result of that.

The 29-year-old will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on February 1.

Judge Richards told Maguire that the pre-sentence report would help determine both the length of the sentence and whether it could be suspended.