A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A40 this morning near Treffgarne.

Police confirmed that they were called to a two-vehicle road traffic crash at about 7.45am this morning on the A40 and that one woman has been taken to hospital.

“Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 7.45am this morning on Fishguard Road,” said a spokesperson.

“One female attended hospital."

Police vans and a recovery vehicle were still on the scene at 9am but traffic was flowing well and there were no hold ups.

The fire service said that Mid and West Wales fire service did not attend the incident.