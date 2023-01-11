The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is continuing its investigations into last October’s incident at Oakwood Theme Park, which saw two people taken to hospital.

A man was airlifted from the scene and a child – understood to be his daughter – received minor injuries.

The HSE immediately took the lead on the investigation into what exactly happened on the Treetops rollercoaster that afternoon.

The man had reportedly fallen from the ride. His injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

A laboratory inspection of part of the small rollercoaster ride is currently being undertaken in the HSE Science and Research Centre.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate and have taken part of the ride to our laboratories in Buxton for further examination. The park is closed until the end of March 2023.”

The Wales Air Ambulance is pictured at Oakwood after being called to the scene. . (Image: Western Telegraph)

The 26-feet high Treetops ride was one of the longest-established on the park, which opened in 1987.

It made its way through woodland with a top speed of around 22mph.

The ride is no longer featured on the website of Oakwood, which is owned by the Spanish leisure operator Aspro.

Although closed for the winter, the park is now offering people the chance to buy unlimited entry passes for the season ahead, which start at £56 for children.