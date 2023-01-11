A PEMBROKESHIRE ‘professional criminal’ has been jailed.

Alisha Taylor Stokes, 28, of Devon Drive, Pembroke, was jailed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 6.

She admitted four charges of theft from a shop. The first charge related to December 17 when she stole baby items, electronic toothbrush and soft drinks to the total of an unknown value from Tesco in Haverfordwest.

The second charge related to October 4 when she stole 121 protein bars from Londis in Pembroke Dock with a total value of less than £350.

The third charge relates to October 13 in Milford Haven when she stole food, clothing and toys to a value of less than £100 from Tesco.

The fourth charge relates to January 1 this year when she stole a handbag with a value of around £90 from T.K Maxx in Haverfordwest.

MORE NEWS:

She admitted the four charges.

She also admitted failing to abide by post custodial supervision requirements when she failed to report as directed on October 14 and 27 and November 9.

Stokes was jailed for 20 weeks to be served concurrently for each of the theft charges due to a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property.’ The court said that ‘the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal.’

She was jailed for 14 days concurrent for the post custodial supervision requirements due to a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders.’

She also had to pay a total of £600 in compensation, £154 surcharge and £145 costs.